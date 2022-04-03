Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.84. 5,353 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 2,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FSPKF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (FSPKF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.