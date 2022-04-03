First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of SDVY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $31.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
