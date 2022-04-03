First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SDVY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,577,000 after buying an additional 1,186,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 483,522 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 699,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 346,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,027 shares during the last quarter.

