First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 359,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 294,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.