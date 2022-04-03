First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 359,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 294,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)
