First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FMBI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of FMBI stock remained flat at $$21.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,974. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $183.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

