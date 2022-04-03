First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of AG opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -149.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,635,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 458,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 421,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 328,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

