First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.18

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.