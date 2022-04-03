Financial Survey: Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) versus Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) and Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and Titan International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec 18.41% 23.67% 19.05% Titan International 2.79% 28.81% 4.74%

This table compares Grupo Simec and Titan International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $2.74 billion 1.68 $504.19 million $3.05 9.75 Titan International $1.78 billion 0.51 $49.59 million $0.80 18.09

Grupo Simec has higher revenue and earnings than Titan International. Grupo Simec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan International has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Titan International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Titan International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Grupo Simec and Titan International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Titan International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Grupo Simec beats Titan International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi. The U.S. segment refers to the results of the operations of Republic including plants, located in the United States. The Brazil segment includes the results of the operations in plant located in Pindamonhangaba, Sao Paulo State, Brazil. The company was founded on August 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it provides bias and light truck tires; and products for ATVs, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as specialty and train brakes. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and own distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Quincy, Illinois.

