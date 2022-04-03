Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.17. The stock had a trading volume of 40,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

