Financial Comparison: Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) & CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CHS pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Seaboard and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99% CHS 2.31% 13.93% 5.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seaboard and CHS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.54 $570.00 million $490.36 8.70 CHS $38.45 billion N/A $553.95 million N/A N/A

Seaboard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CHS.

Volatility and Risk

Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seaboard and CHS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 78.2% of Seaboard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment; and operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated through a fleet of 20 chartered and 4 owned vessels. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces and processes organic turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

CHS Company Profile (Get Rating)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites; and provides transportation services. In addition, it markets grains and oilseeds; and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, and propane, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Further, the company produces and sells nitrogen-based products, including methanol, UAN and urea, and related products; manufactures, packages, and distributes vegetable oil-based products, such as packaged oils, margarine, mayonnaise, flavored dressings, sauces, and other food products; and offers cooperatives with various loans that meet commercial agriculture needs and loans to individual producers, as well as consulting and commodity risk management services. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.