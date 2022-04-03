Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 48,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,374. The firm has a market cap of $500.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

