Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.84.

FIS stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,464. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 276.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $562,481,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

