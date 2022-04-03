Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

