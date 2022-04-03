FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of FibroGen worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.83.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

