FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OPFI. JMP Securities lowered their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

