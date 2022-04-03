Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CFO Sells $1,025,400.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.