Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $6.83 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $590.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.