Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPR. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Express has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.67.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.90 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 20,761.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $86,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

