Express (NYSE:EXPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPR. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
NYSE EXPR opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Express has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Express by 151.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter worth $86,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Express Company Profile (Get Rating)
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
