Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $3,146.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,482.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

