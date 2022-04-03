Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.13. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,535.7% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $2,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $188,947,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $4,487,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

