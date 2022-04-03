Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “
Separately, Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exicure in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 42.4% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,522.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 427,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
