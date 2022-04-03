Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 667,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 992,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial raised Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Excellon Resources Inc. ( NYSE:EXN Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Excellon Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.