Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 667,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 992,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Excellon Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pi Financial raised Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
About Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)
Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
