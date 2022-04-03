Exane Derivatives Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,594,000 after buying an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 13.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,856,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,058,000 after buying an additional 345,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,407,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after buying an additional 28,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.