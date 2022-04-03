Exane Derivatives Sells 3,419 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Itron were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 64,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Itron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Itron by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 395,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

