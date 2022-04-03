Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,465 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 4,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 296.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.52 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $871.91 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

