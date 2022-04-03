Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

