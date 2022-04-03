Exane Derivatives Has $33,000 Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Exane Derivatives decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

