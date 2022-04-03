Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) versus Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Head to Head Review

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Invitae’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 7.45 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -21.85 Invitae $460.45 million 4.16 -$379.01 million ($3.01) -2.81

Invitae has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Invitae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Invitae 0 3 4 0 2.57

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 61.24%. Invitae has a consensus price target of $28.43, suggesting a potential upside of 235.64%. Given Invitae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Invitae is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Invitae shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invitae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Invitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Invitae -139.38% -23.52% -13.86%

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Invitae on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

