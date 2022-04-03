Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 522.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS opened at $75.61 on Thursday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

