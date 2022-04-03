Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

CAHPF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Evolution Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $4.23 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 3,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

