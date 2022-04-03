Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to post $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.22 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $11.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.84. 1,650,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,788. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

