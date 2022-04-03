Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $317.50.

RE traded up $5.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $307.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Everest Re Group has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.19.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,483,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

