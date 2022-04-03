Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.67.

ESEA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,500. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.42. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 238,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Euroseas by 157.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

