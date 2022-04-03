Essex LLC Buys 691 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.56 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

