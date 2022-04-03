Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

