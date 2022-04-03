Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
EQC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.
About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
