Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sera Prognostics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.12).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SERA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Sera Prognostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 768.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. It develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

