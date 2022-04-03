Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IGMS. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

