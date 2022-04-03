Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $847.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $847.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equinix by 34.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in Equinix by 7.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $763.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $707.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $766.69. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

