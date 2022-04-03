Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equillium, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of EQ001 which is in clinical-stage. Equillium, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

EQ has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Equillium has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $1,285,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equillium by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

