Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,152. The firm has a market cap of $187.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.42 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta bought 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $9,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

