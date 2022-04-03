EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.77.

NYSE EOG opened at $120.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

