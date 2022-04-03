Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Enviva by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

