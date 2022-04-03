Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.21. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Envela had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envela will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Schepp purchased 15,000 shares of Envela stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 16,731 shares of company stock valued at $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Envela by 4.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 35,742.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 614.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envela by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

