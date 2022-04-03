Entain (LON:ENT) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.51) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.44) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,570 ($33.67) to GBX 2,590 ($33.93) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.84) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,197.63 ($28.79).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,652 ($21.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 39.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,613.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,778.39. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.33) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.75).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.86) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($32,067.07).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

