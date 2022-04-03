Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Enrique Lores also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,133 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 136,042 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,126,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

