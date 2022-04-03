Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Energous has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.00.

Energous ( NASDAQ:WATT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Energous had a negative return on equity of 98.18% and a negative net margin of 5,479.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energous by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energous by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Energous by 2,038.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

