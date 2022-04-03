Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. 691,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,703. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

