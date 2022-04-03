Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $13.05.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.