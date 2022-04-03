Ellen M. Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $11,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.