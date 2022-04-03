Ellen M. Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $11,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.15.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
