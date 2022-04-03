Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Elbit Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elbit Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ESLT opened at $219.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

