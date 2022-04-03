EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives $5.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.95.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.